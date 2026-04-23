Customs seize ₹18.57cr marijuana from Bangkok flight at IGI Airport
India
Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport just made a massive drug bust, seizing marijuana worth ₹18.57 crore from unclaimed trolley bags that arrived on a flight from Bangkok.
The suspicious bags were flagged during X-ray screening at Terminal three, leading to the discovery.
Initial tests confirm 18.5kg marijuana
Inside the bags, officers found 19 pouches packed with about 18.5kg of marijuana, all confirmed by initial tests.
The haul was seized under India's NDPS Act.
This bust highlights how airport security and regular screenings are catching major smuggling attempts before they get any further: definitely a win for the team working behind the scenes to keep things safe.