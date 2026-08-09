CWC: Rivers cross danger marks in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
India
Heavy rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighboring Uttarakhand has pushed river levels up fast.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) says the Ganga, Ghaghra, and Sharda have already crossed danger marks in some districts.
The Yamuna and other rivers are also rising but remained below the danger level.
Flood control room now active 24/7
A 24/7 flood control room is now active to keep an eye on things.
In Prayagraj, both the Ganga and Yamuna are climbing but still below the danger mark, though officials expect them to rise more soon.
To help manage water flow, over 500,000 cusecs were released from key barrages.
Rivers like the Ghaghra in Ayodhya and Ballia, Son in Varanasi, and Hindon in Gautam Buddha Nagar are also swelling due to heavy rain across both states.