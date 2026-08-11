CWRC orders Karnataka release 12,000 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu
India
Karnataka has been ordered by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, starting August 12.
The committee made this call after weighing both states' arguments and checking current reservoir levels.
Karnataka reservoirs' inflow down 47%
Karnataka is already dealing with a major water shortage: its reservoirs have seen a 47% drop in inflow compared to the usual average.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu says it is owed even more water due to a backlog.
Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asked officials to keep things calm and protect farmers' interests.