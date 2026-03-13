Cyber fraud: ED accuses chartered accountant of laundering ₹641cr
Ashok Kumar Sharma, a chartered accountant from Delhi, has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of involvement in a massive ₹641 crore cyber fraud.
The syndicate allegedly tricked thousands across India through fake investment schemes, part-time job offers, QR code scams, and phishing on social media and Telegram.
Funds converted to cryptocurrency or sent abroad for cash withdrawals
According to the ED, stolen money was funneled into mule accounts managed via Telegram groups and moved through over 20 shell companies using shared addresses and IDs. Funds were then converted to crypto or sent abroad for cash withdrawals in Dubai.
Sharma was arrested with his associate Bhaskar Yadav on February 28 after their bail plea was rejected.
The CBI recently raided multiple locations across four states, seizing evidence and seeking Sharma's custody.
So far, 10 people have been arrested and assets worth nearly ₹9 crore have been frozen as the investigation continues.