Cyber fraud: ED accuses chartered accountant of laundering ₹641cr

Funds converted to cryptocurrency or sent abroad for cash withdrawals

According to the ED, stolen money was funneled into mule accounts managed via Telegram groups and moved through over 20 shell companies using shared addresses and IDs. Funds were then converted to crypto or sent abroad for cash withdrawals in Dubai.

Sharma was arrested with his associate Bhaskar Yadav on February 28 after their bail plea was rejected.

The CBI recently raided multiple locations across four states, seizing evidence and seeking Sharma's custody.

So far, 10 people have been arrested and assets worth nearly ₹9 crore have been frozen as the investigation continues.