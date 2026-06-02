Cybersecurity expert says CBSE website exposes students' personal data
India
CBSE is in the spotlight after a cybersecurity expert said that its website had basic security gaps, meaning someone could access sensitive student information, like personal details, just by clicking certain links.
No hacking skills are needed, just the right URL.
Experts urge CBSE to tighten security
Screenshots suggested student documents were open to anyone without passwords or checks.
Experts warn this puts students, especially minors, at risk for identity theft and misuse.
They are urging CBSE to tighten security with better authentication and regular audits to keep everyone's data safe.