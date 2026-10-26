Cyclone Arnab becomes cyclonic storm, landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, told ANI that wind speed at the time of crossing would be around 115 to 125km/h, gusting up to 140km/h, so things might get rough.

Schools in Andaman and Nicobar are closed on October 26 and 27 as a safety step.