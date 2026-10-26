Cyclone Arnab highlights naming purpose and 62km/h threshold
With Cyclone Arnab making headlines, you might wonder why storms even have names.
It's all about keeping things clear: naming helps meteorologists and the public track and talk about big storms without mix-ups, especially when several are happening at once.
Only strong systems (with winds reaching 62km/h) earn a name, so you know it's something to pay attention to.
WMO coordinates 13-country names not reused
The World Meteorological Organization teams up with weather agencies from 13 countries in our region, like India and Bangladesh, to use a regional list of storm names used sequentially.
Unlike in the Atlantic, where really destructive storm names get retired forever, once used, a name is not reused.
Names make it easier for everyone to follow updates and stay prepared, but remember, they don't tell us how dangerous or where the cyclone is headed.