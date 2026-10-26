Cyclone Arnab intensifies in Bay of Bengal, landfall expected Wednesday
India
Cyclone Arnab is picking up strength in the Bay of Bengal and is already changing weather patterns: Tamil Nadu saw less rain and more clouds today.
The storm is set to become very severe, with landfall expected between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by Wednesday morning (October 28, 2026).
Odisha Telangana West Bengal heavy rain
After landfall, Arnab will head north-north-eastwards with maximum sustained winds of 115-125km/h, gusting to 140km/h, before losing some punch after moving ashore, bringing heavy rain to Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.
This could mean damaged crops, power cuts, and travel delays for people in those areas, so staying updated is a good idea.