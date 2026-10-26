Cyclone Arnab may bring 140km/h winds, Andhra Pradesh braces
India
Cyclone Arnab is picking up strength and could soon become a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds expected to hit 140km per hour.
Andhra Pradesh is bracing for one such storm, Arnab: this would be the 11th storm of this level to hit the state since 1970, and the first big one since Cyclone Titli back in 2018.
Andhra Pradesh's history of strong cyclones
Andhra Pradesh has faced some tough cyclones before, like Phailin in 2013 and Hudhud in 2014, with Hudhud causing major damage and both having even higher wind speeds.
Recent storms Montha and Michaung were less intense, but Arnab's arrival is a reminder that big cyclones are still a real threat for the region.