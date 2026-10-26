Cyclone Arnab prompts IMD yellow alert in West Bengal
Heads up, East India, Cyclone Arnab is on its way, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in parts of West Bengal on October 28 to 30.
Expect downpours first in Purulia, Bankura, and South 24 Parganas, then across all districts the next day, with Darjeeling and Kalimpong getting hit on October 30.
Five Odisha districts under red alert
Cyclone Arnab is set to make landfall near Andhra Pradesh on October 28, bringing rough weather to neighboring states too.
The IMD has sounded a red alert for five southern Odisha districts, including Malkangiri and Ganjam, as officials warn of intense rain and possible landslides in hilly areas.
The storm is expected to get stronger, with winds reaching 50 to 60km per hour, gusting up to 70km per hour, as it moves northwest over the Bay of Bengal, so staying prepared is key.