Cyclone Arnab prompts IMD yellow alert in West Bengal

Heads up, East India, Cyclone Arnab is on its way, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in parts of West Bengal on October 28 to 30.

Expect downpours first in Purulia, Bankura, and South 24 Parganas, then across all districts the next day, with Darjeeling and Kalimpong getting hit on October 30.