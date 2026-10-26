Cyclone Arnab to bring heavy rain across Telangana October 28

Heads up, Telangana: Cyclone Arnab is expected to bring some serious rain on October 28.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad, meaning heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely.

Other districts like Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Suryapet, Warangal, and Hanumakonda are under a yellow alert for possible heavy showers.