Cyclone Arnab to bring heavy rain across Telangana October 28
India
Heads up, Telangana: Cyclone Arnab is expected to bring some serious rain on October 28.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad, meaning heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely.
Other districts like Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Suryapet, Warangal, and Hanumakonda are under a yellow alert for possible heavy showers.
Hyderabad rain as Arnab nears landfall
Hyderabad's looking at cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and gusty winds over the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Arnab is moving closer to the Andhra coast: it's likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday (October 28, 2026).
Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates!