Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday 115-125km/h
India
Heads up: Cyclone Arnab, a very severe storm named by Bangladesh, is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam (plus Yanam) on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says winds could reach 115-125km/h, gusting to 140km/h, so it's definitely one to watch out for.
NDRF deployed and forces on standby
The National Crisis Management Committee met today, focusing on keeping everyone safe and restoring services quickly after the storm.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already in place, with more ready if needed. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard are all on standby for rescue operations.
Besides Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains are also expected in Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.