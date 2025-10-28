Cyclone Montha: 2 Bengaluru-bound trains delayed by over 10 hours

IMD issues cyclone warning for Andhra, Odisha

The India Meteorological Department has put Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on high alert, warning of strong winds and heavy rain with landfall expected near Kakinada today.

Indian Railways has canceled 32 trains passing through Visakhapatnam to keep passengers safe.

Fishermen have been told to stay off the West Bengal coast until Thursday, and residents are being urged to stay alert as the cyclone passes through.