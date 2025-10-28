Next Article
Cyclone Montha: 2 Bengaluru-bound trains delayed by over 10 hours
Cyclone Montha is shaking up travel plans as it nears Andhra Pradesh's coast.
On Tuesday, South Western Railway delayed two Bengaluru-bound trains—Prashanthi Express is running 10 hours late, and the Humsafar Express is delayed by 12 hours—all as a safety move ahead of the storm.
IMD issues cyclone warning for Andhra, Odisha
The India Meteorological Department has put Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on high alert, warning of strong winds and heavy rain with landfall expected near Kakinada today.
Indian Railways has canceled 32 trains passing through Visakhapatnam to keep passengers safe.
Fishermen have been told to stay off the West Bengal coast until Thursday, and residents are being urged to stay alert as the cyclone passes through.