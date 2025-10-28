Jaipur-Delhi highway: Bus carrying laborers catches fire, 3 dead

A tragic incident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Tuesday, October 28, when a private bus carrying laborers caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead high-tension electric wire. According to the police, the bus was carrying 25-30 migrant workers from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, to a brick kiln in Manoharpur, Rajasthan . The accident claimed three lives and left 10 others injured, India Today reported.

Accident details Passengers escape by jumping out of bus The fire broke out when gas cylinders and other household items on the bus's roof touched a high-tension electrical line as the bus was maneuvering along an unpaved route. Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said, "Several passengers managed to escape by jumping out of the bus when the fire broke out." The contact with the electric wire caused a powerful surge of electric current through the bus, igniting a fire.

Emergency response Fire causes loud explosions, creates panic Following the contact, there were loud explosions as gas cylinders reportedly caught fire, leading to panic among passengers and villagers in the vicinity. Residents and emergency responders, including police and fire services, rushed to the spot after the incident. Firefighters doused the flames while immediate rescue operations were launched to evacuate those injured.

Aftermath Six passengers with serious burn injuries referred to Jaipur hospital Six passengers with serious burn injuries were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for advanced treatment. The others were given first aid at the government hospital in Shahpura. The bus was carrying not just gas cylinders but also bicycles and motorcycles on its roof and in its luggage compartment, which added to the fire's risk and scale.