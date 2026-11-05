Cyclone Murasu capsizes boat, 4 fishermen dead, 5 missing
India
Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were found dead off the Andhra Pradesh coast after their boat capsized during Cyclone Murasu.
The group had set out from Chennai on October 29 and went missing on November 3 while moving toward Ramayapatnam to join their colleagues.
Sadly, five others are still missing, and rescue teams are searching for them.
Search continues, bodies sent to hospital
The recovered bodies have been sent to a local hospital, while search operations continue for the missing fishermen.
Officials from both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are working together to help with rescue efforts and bring everyone home.
This incident is a tough reminder of why it's so important to follow weather warnings during storms.