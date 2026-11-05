Cyclone Murasu eases in Andhra Pradesh with 4 deaths reported
After two days of heavy rain and chaos from Cyclone Murasu, things are calming down in Andhra Pradesh.
At least four people lost their lives during the storm, but as of Thursday, the rain has eased up: Nellore saw about 55mm, while other places just had light showers.
The weather department says there shouldn't be any more major downpours until November 12, though some coastal spots might still see occasional heavy showers.
Reservoirs stable but Rayalaseema deficit remains
The recent rains have helped reservoirs and drains are now stable and cut rainfall shortages in many areas.
But Rayalaseema region is still struggling: Sri Sathy Sai district is down by 56% and Kurnool and Prakasam are also over 50% short on rain.
Other districts like Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati haven't caught up either.