Cyclone Murasu eases in Andhra Pradesh with 4 deaths reported

After two days of heavy rain and chaos from Cyclone Murasu, things are calming down in Andhra Pradesh.

At least four people lost their lives during the storm, but as of Thursday, the rain has eased up: Nellore saw about 55mm, while other places just had light showers.

The weather department says there shouldn't be any more major downpours until November 12, though some coastal spots might still see occasional heavy showers.