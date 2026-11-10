Cyclones Arnab and Murasu devastate Andhra Pradesh crops, ₹3,200cr losses
India
Back-to-back cyclones Arnab and Murasu have hit Andhra Pradesh hard, wiping out crops on 4,91,154 hectares and leaving over 709,405 farmers struggling.
The state is looking at a massive loss: over 1.3 million tons of produce gone and damages topping ₹32 billion.
Andhra Pradesh seeks funding and assessments
Cyclone Arnab alone impacted more than 500,000 farmers, while Murasu added nearly 200,000 more to that count.
Some districts like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema were especially hard-hit, losing almost ₹3.5 billion in crops.
Relief work is underway, but officials say more funding and faster assessments are needed to make sure help reaches everyone who needs it.