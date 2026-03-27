DAC to meet for major military procurements, including S-400 systems

DAC will also look at options from Embraer, Lockheed Martin

The Army wants to add BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles with a range of 800km.

The Indian Air Force has clearance to procure five squadrons of long-range missile systems under Defense Research and Development Organization's (DRDO) Project Kusha.

The DAC will also look at options from Embraer, Lockheed Martin, and Ilyushin for the transport aircraft program, and discuss getting 300 indigenous Dhanush howitzers, a big step for local manufacturing.

All decisions will be led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh alongside top military leaders.