Dahua village in Jharkhand: 12-year-old girl beheaded, father found dead
India
A tragic incident has left Dahua village in Jharkhand stunned: a 12-year-old girl was found beheaded in her own courtyard, and her father's body was also discovered nearby.
Police have launched an investigation into the girl's death and the man's body was also discovered nearby, sparking shock and concern among locals.
Lalmatia police hindered by missing head
Police are digging deep to figure out why this happened and who is behind it, but the missing head is making things tougher.
A team from the Lalmatia police station is on the ground, inspecting the crime scene.
A large crowd gathered, and fear and anger gripped the village.