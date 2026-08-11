Dakshina Kannada school bus carrying over 15 students hits pole
India
A school bus with over 15 students on board crashed into an electric pole at Kuntukudelu near Poarlappadi in Vitla Padnuru village of Bantwal taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.
The driver allegedly lost control while going downhill, but thankfully, all the kids made it out safe and sound; no injuries at all.
All students uninjured after crash
The crash left everyone safe and sound; no injuries were reported.