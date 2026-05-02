Dalai Lama highlights relevance of Buddha's teachings on Buddha Purnima
India
On Buddha Purnima, the Dalai Lama sent heartfelt wishes to Buddhists everywhere, celebrating Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana.
He highlighted how Buddha's teachings still matter today, calling them a compassionate and practical guide for life, even in our fast-changing world.
Dalai Lama links practice to peace
The 90-year-old leader encouraged Buddhists to really understand and live by these teachings through listening, reading, and reflecting.
Marking the 2,570th Buddha Jayanti, he shared his hope that following these timeless lessons can help create a kinder, more peaceful world.