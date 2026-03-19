Dalit Christians renew SC status demand after AP Assembly resolution

Why SC status is important for Dalit Christians

Many Dalit Christians still face discrimination and poverty, but aren't recognized under current SC laws, which means they miss out on important job and education reservations.

As former DGP J Purnachandra Rao said, Dalit Christians continue to face untouchability, social exclusion and economic backwardness.

With leaders continuing to press the issue and submitting a representation to the NTR district Collector, this community is hoping for long-overdue change.