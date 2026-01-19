Dalit man attacked over unpaid loan in Bareilly, UP India Jan 19, 2026

In Bareilly, UP, a Dalit man named Pappu Diwakar was assaulted by Chandrasen Gangwar, at whose house Diwakar had been living for the past few months, his son and an associate after a dispute over an unpaid ₹4.5 lakh tractor loan.

The attack took place about a month earlier but only came to light when a video of the incident started circulating online.