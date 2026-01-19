Dalit man attacked over unpaid loan in Bareilly, UP
India
In Bareilly, UP, a Dalit man named Pappu Diwakar was assaulted by Chandrasen Gangwar, at whose house Diwakar had been living for the past few months, his son and an associate after a dispute over an unpaid ₹4.5 lakh tractor loan.
The attack took place about a month earlier but only came to light when a video of the incident started circulating online.
Public assault caught on video; arrests made
The viral clip shows Diwakar being beaten, having his hair cut off, and facing casteist abuse—all in public view.
Following a complaint by Diwakar, police arrested Gangwar, his son, and an associate under serious charges including the SC/ST Act.
Police say they're investigating.