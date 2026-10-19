Dalvir Singh allegedly breaks ex-mother-in-law's finger, injures 2 in Ludhiana

A disturbing scene unfolded in Ludhiana when Dalvir Singh allegedly assaulted his ex-wife's mother while she was waiting for an autorickshaw to go to work in Guru Nanak Nagar (Pamma Market), Daba area of Ludhiana, breaking one of her fingers.

As locals gathered to protest, things escalated: Singh reportedly drove his car into the crowd, injuring two people before speeding away.