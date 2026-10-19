Dalvir Singh allegedly breaks ex-mother-in-law's finger, injures 2 in Ludhiana
India
A disturbing scene unfolded in Ludhiana when Dalvir Singh allegedly assaulted his ex-wife's mother while she was waiting for an autorickshaw to go to work in Guru Nanak Nagar (Pamma Market), Daba area of Ludhiana, breaking one of her fingers.
As locals gathered to protest, things escalated: Singh reportedly drove his car into the crowd, injuring two people before speeding away.
Footage shows assault, family demands action
The incident was caught on camera. The victims' family claims Singh has a criminal background and accuses police of ignoring its calls for help.
To make matters worse, it says hospital staff referred the injured to another hospital without being medically examined.
The family is now demanding serious action against Singh.