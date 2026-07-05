Danish Ali JNUSU joint secretary hospitalized amid Delhi hunger strike
India
Danish Ali, Joint Secretary of JNUSU, was taken to the hospital after her blood sugar hit a dangerously low 46 mg/dL during a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The protest, started by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on June 20, is demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET exam leaks and student suicides.
Sonam Wangchuk joins day 15 strike
The hunger strike has reached day 15, with Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joining on June 28.
CJP has sent an open letter to PM Modi asking him to fix exam issues and hold Pradhan accountable.
Even though politicians like AAP's Sanjay Singh and CPI(M)'s John Brittas have shown support, there's still no response from the government.