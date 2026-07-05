Danish Ali JNUSU joint secretary hospitalized amid Delhi hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk joins day 15 strike

The hunger strike has reached day 15, with Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joining on June 28.

CJP has sent an open letter to PM Modi asking him to fix exam issues and hold Pradhan accountable.

Even though politicians like AAP's Sanjay Singh and CPI(M)'s John Brittas have shown support, there's still no response from the government.