Danish Shaikh seeks bail in TCS Nashik harassment case
India
Danish Shaikh, a main accused in the TCS Nashik sexual harassment case, has applied for bail.
He says the accusations are based on "one-sided feelings" or parental pressure and insists he did not hurt anyone's religious sentiments.
The court is set to hear his request on May 2.
Danish Shaikh accused of false promises
Shaikh, currently in custody, points out that the complaint came years after the alleged incidents from 2022 and mentions their past college friendship and that she knew he was married.
The complainant says he made false promises about a job at TCS and marriage, even though he already had a family.
Meanwhile, TCS has suspended those involved and says it has zero tolerance for harassment, while police continue their investigation.