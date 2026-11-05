Dattatreya Hosabale says special intensive revision routine, urges no politicization
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has spoken up about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying it's just a routine process to clean up and revise electoral lists, including the removal of deceased voters and duplicate entries.
He urged everyone not to turn this into a political fight and suggested that any issues should be taken up directly with the Election Commission instead of making noise elsewhere.
Hosabale warns against violent regime change
Hosabale also warned against trying to force regime change through violence or division, especially as political tensions rise.
He encouraged young people to channel their energy in positive ways and highlighted RSS's efforts against drug abuse and its growing presence across India, including more daily shakhas and outreach in places like West Bengal and Ladakh.