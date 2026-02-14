Daughter, husband smothered mother to death for this reason
In Tumakuru, Karnataka, police arrested Suchitra Suresh (30) and her husband Suresh Kumar for allegedly murdering Suchitra's mother, Pushpavati (52), by smothering her while she slept on February 11-12.
The suspected motive was to get the ₹40 lakh Pushpavati received from selling her property.
The couple tried to pass off the death as a heart attack.
Kumar received a call saying Pushpavati had suffered a heart attack, but when he arrived later, he noticed blood near her nose and got suspicious. He stopped the cremation and called police.
A postmortem confirmed suffocation as the cause of death. Both suspects reportedly confessed during questioning and were arrested on February 13.
Police suspect greed for the ₹40 lakh and that the daughter may have plotted to gain control of the funds.