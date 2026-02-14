Daughter, husband smothered mother to death for this reason

Both suspects reportedly confessed during questioning

Kumar received a call saying Pushpavati had suffered a heart attack, but when he arrived later, he noticed blood near her nose and got suspicious. He stopped the cremation and called police.

A postmortem confirmed suffocation as the cause of death. Both suspects reportedly confessed during questioning and were arrested on February 13.

Police suspect greed for the ₹40 lakh and that the daughter may have plotted to gain control of the funds.