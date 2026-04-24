Daughter of IRS officer 22 raped and strangled in Delhi
India
A 22-year-old woman, the daughter of an IRS officer, was found raped and murdered at her home in Delhi.
The autopsy confirmed she died from strangulation and had several injuries, pointing to a violent struggle.
Her former domestic help, Rahul Meena, has been arrested for the crime.
CCTV links Rahul Meena to murder
CCTV footage showed Meena entering the colony early morning and leaving less than an hour later.
After attacking her, he tried, and failed, to unlock a locker using her fingerprint before stealing cash and jewelry.
Police tracked him down at a hotel in Dwarka; he allegedly raped his friend's wife in Alwar, Rajasthan, hours before the Delhi murder.
Forensic tests are ongoing as police build their case.