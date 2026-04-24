Daughter of IRS officer 22 raped and strangled in Delhi

CCTV links Rahul Meena to murder

CCTV footage showed Meena entering the colony early morning and leaving less than an hour later.

After attacking her, he tried, and failed, to unlock a locker using her fingerprint before stealing cash and jewelry.

Police tracked him down at a hotel in Dwarka; he allegedly raped his friend's wife in Alwar, Rajasthan, hours before the Delhi murder.

Forensic tests are ongoing as police build their case.