David killed on Salem's Pudhu Road flyover after police check-in
India
A 45-year-old man named David, known locally as Udhayakumar and a history-sheeter, was killed by a five-member gang on Monday in Salem.
The attack happened on the Pudhu Road flyover just after David left the police station, where he'd checked in as part of his bail for a cheating case.
Gang ambushed David, police order autopsy
The gang ambushed David on two-wheelers and escaped right after the attack.
Police took his body for autopsy, and started investigating who was behind it and why.