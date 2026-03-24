Daytime power cuts to start in Bengaluru this week

This week, BESCOM will roll out scheduled daytime power cuts across several parts of Bengaluru for routine maintenance (think transformer fixes, cable upgrades, and tree trimming) to help avoid breakdowns before monsoon hits.

Which areas will be affected? Expect outages in popular spots like BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Marathahalli, Electronic City, Yelahanka, and more.

Jayanagar, Banashankari, Kengeri, RR Nagar, KR Puram, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Hoodi, and Mahadevapura are also on the list.

Cuts will last for several hours Cuts will happen in phases between 9am to 5pm or 10am to 6pm depending on your area.

If maintenance wraps up early, power might be back sooner—but some variation is possible.