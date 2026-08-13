DDA allows redevelopment of 2-story houses on 50-year-old plots
If you live in a two-story DDA house on an individual residential plot built under the 1962 Master Plan (about 64 years old as of August 2026), there's some good news: DDA just announced a policy that finally lets you rebuild or redevelop your place.
This move, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also Chairman of the Authority, is meant to clear up the confusion around fixing up these aging homes.
Redevelopment gets vacant-plot rights with conditions
The policy covers specific old DDA-built houses on individual plots (think of places like Naraina Vihar in Delhi's 1962 Master Plan).
If your home qualifies, you can redevelop it with the same rights as vacant plots, but you'll need to follow rules on things like building height and safety standards, and pay extra fees, like conversion charges.
Not all housing types are included, so check if yours makes the cut!