DDA allows redevelopment of 2-story houses on 50-year-old plots

If you live in a two-story DDA house on an individual residential plot built under the 1962 Master Plan (about 64 years old as of August 2026), there's some good news: DDA just announced a policy that finally lets you rebuild or redevelop your place.

This move, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also Chairman of the Authority, is meant to clear up the confusion around fixing up these aging homes.