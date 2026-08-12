DDA clears Delhi Master Plan 2047 awaiting central government approval
Delhi just got a major development update: the DDA has cleared the Master Plan 2047, setting the city's roadmap for the next 21 years.
The focus is on making Delhi more livable with better housing, economic growth, environmental sustainability, smoother travel, and infrastructure.
The plan is waiting for a final green light from the central government.
DDA amends UBBL-2016, introduces rebuilding policy
Getting building approvals in Delhi should get a lot quicker now; the DDA has approved amendments to Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL)-2016 seeking to de-link the need for some NOCs that used to slow things down.
Plus, there is a new policy to rebuild old DDA-built two-storey dwelling units on individual plots (like those in Naraina Vihar) that are over 50 years old and falling apart.
This means safer homes and a much-needed makeover for some of Delhi's oldest neighborhoods.