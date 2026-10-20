DDA drops Awas Nivesh Yojana, over 2,500 homes booked online
India
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) dropped its Awas Nivesh Yojana on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, offering Low Income Group (LIG) apartments at a big 25% discount, and people jumped on it fast.
In just two hours, over 2,500 homes were snapped up online.
The bookings opened at noon for apartments in Narela's Pockets Three and Six.
DDA officials cite affordable housing need
This round included 1,020 apartments in Pocket Three and 1,496 in Pocket Six, starting at ₹14.95 lakh each.
DDA officials said the rush shows how much affordable housing is needed, and that people trust DDA to deliver solid homes.
The hope is that this scheme will help more families finally get a place of their own in Delhi.