DDU Marg closed today 2pm to 10pm for assembly results
India
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi on May 4!
Because of assembly election result events happening across several states, DDU Marg will be completely closed from 2pm to 10pm
Expect big crowds and possible jams around BSZ Marg and ITO Chowk.
Alternate routes for New Delhi station
If you're heading to New Delhi Railway Station, skip DDU Marg and use alternate routes like ITO Chowk via Chelmsford Road or BSZ Marg through Kotla Cut, Mata Sundari Lane, or Minto Road.
The traffic police are asking everyone to cooperate with officers at intersections and follow diversions:
check their website or call the helpline at 1095, 011-25844444, or WhatsApp 8750871493 if you need help.