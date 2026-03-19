'Death warrant for farmers': Thousands protest against India-US trade deal
Thousands of farmers gathered in Delhi, urging the government not to include agriculture, dairy, and poultry in the upcoming India-US trade deal.
They're worried that duty-free imports from the US could threaten local jobs and incomes.
Calling the deal a "death warrant" for their livelihoods, farmer groups also asked for an open debate with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Farmers' fears and government assurances
Farmers fear cheap US imports could flood Indian markets and drive down prices for crops like maize and soybeans, making it even tougher for farmers to earn a stable income.
Despite these concerns, officials say key protections on agricultural goods will stay.
The protest highlights ongoing worries about fair prices (like the Swaminathan MSP formula) and calls for more honest talks between farmers and policymakers.