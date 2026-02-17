Deck cadet case: Family accuses shipping company of not cooperating India Feb 17, 2026

Sarthak Mohapatra, a 23-year-old deck cadet from Odisha, disappeared from the MV EA Jersey near Mauritius on February 3 while the ship was en route to China.

His family says the shipping company, Anglo-Eastern, hasn't been helpful—they claim officials blocked them from talking to crew members and allowed them to visit only Sarthak's personal cabin but not to see CCTV footage.

The family also said they got mixed messages about access and were asked for signatures without clear reasons.