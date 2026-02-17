Deck cadet case: Family accuses shipping company of not cooperating
Sarthak Mohapatra, a 23-year-old deck cadet from Odisha, disappeared from the MV EA Jersey near Mauritius on February 3 while the ship was en route to China.
His family says the shipping company, Anglo-Eastern, hasn't been helpful—they claim officials blocked them from talking to crew members and allowed them to visit only Sarthak's personal cabin but not to see CCTV footage.
The family also said they got mixed messages about access and were asked for signatures without clear reasons.
Ship has left for China, no official investigation yet
The family met with the High Commissioner on February 16, but accounts differ on the status of an official investigation by Singapore's maritime authority. The ship has already left for China.
Anglo-Eastern insists they're following protocols and that an independent probe is happening.
Family members have called for a government-led investigation and for all possible evidence to be secured.