Deepavali dampened by Cyclone Murasu across SPSR Nellore Prakasam Markapuram
India
Deepavali didn't feel the same this year for folks in SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, and Markapuram as Cyclone Murasu brought heavy rain and power outages.
Many people just stayed home, missing out on fireworks and diyas.
Even those who braved the weather found it tough to get good festival supplies, which really put a damper on the celebrations.
Prakasam floods, outages and crop damage
In Prakasam, flooded roads made it tough for everyone, especially the elderly, to get medicines and daily essentials.
Ongoing power outages from damaged poles and transformers made things worse.
Farmers took a big hit too, with strong winds flattening chili and paddy crops in places like Purumetla and Chinna Kothapalli.
Recovery is still underway, but it's been a challenging festival week for many families.