Deepika Agrawal assumes assistant superintendent of police role in Rewari
India
Deepika Agrawal just took on the role of assistant superintendent of police in Rewari, Haryana, after leaving her corporate finance career behind.
She's set to focus on women's safety and crime prevention, hoping to bring real change to local policing.
Agrawal brings anti-fraud expertise from finance
With a degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce and an MBA from ISB, Deepika worked at Barclays and Omidyar Network India before switching gears to public service.
She says her new job is "a higher calling," and her background gives her an edge against financial crimes and cyber fraud.