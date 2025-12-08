'Deeply shaken...': Missing Goa club owner breaks silence after fire
What's the story
Saurabh Luthra, the owner of the nightclub named Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa, has broken his silence after a devastating fire killed 25 people. The tragedy occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and was allegedly caused by electric firecrackers during a dancer's performance. Most victims died of suffocation as they were trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen.
Owner's statement
Luthra expresses grief, promises support to victims' families
Taking to Instagram, Luthra expressed his grief over the loss of lives. He wrote, "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch." He also assured "every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation" to those affected by this tragedy, reported Hindustan Times.
Legal action
Government intensifies crackdown on nightclub owners
The Goa government has intensified its crackdown on the nightclub's owners over alleged license irregularities. Four people were arrested in connection with the fire, including Rajiv Modak, Vivek Singh, Rajiv Singhania, and Rianshu Thakur. A fifth accused, Bharat Singh, was arrested from Delhi. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised stricter action and directed officials to identify those responsible for allowing the club to operate despite safety violations.
Investigation progress
Nightclub's operation under scrutiny, police issue look-out notice
The Goa police have issued a look-out notice against absconding owners of the nightclub. An FIR has been registered against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra for their alleged involvement in this incident, even as a state police team has also reached Delhi to track them. The fire claimed the lives of 20 staff members, four were from Uttarakhand and three each from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Nepal. Of the five tourists, four were from Delhi and the fifth from Karnataka.