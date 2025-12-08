'Deeply shaken...': Missing Goa club owner breaks silence after fire

Saurabh Luthra, the owner of the nightclub named Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa , has broken his silence after a devastating fire killed 25 people. The tragedy occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and was allegedly caused by electric firecrackers during a dancer's performance. Most victims died of suffocation as they were trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen.

Owner's statement Luthra expresses grief, promises support to victims' families Taking to Instagram, Luthra expressed his grief over the loss of lives. He wrote, "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch." He also assured "every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation" to those affected by this tragedy, reported Hindustan Times.

Legal action Government intensifies crackdown on nightclub owners The Goa government has intensified its crackdown on the nightclub's owners over alleged license irregularities. Four people were arrested in connection with the fire, including Rajiv Modak, Vivek Singh, Rajiv Singhania, and Rianshu Thakur. A fifth accused, Bharat Singh, was arrested from Delhi. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised stricter action and directed officials to identify those responsible for allowing the club to operate despite safety violations.