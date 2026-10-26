Defence Acquisition Council approves ₹2.12L/cr military upgrades, 82% Indian firms
India
India's Defence Acquisition Council just approved a huge ₹2.12 lakh crore for new military gear, with 82% of that going to Indian companies, a big boost for local industry.
The Army, Navy, and Air Force are all set to get upgraded tech and equipment.
India's Army Navy Air Force equipment
The Army will see new high-mobility vehicles, self-propelled guns, drones, and better recon tools.
The Navy is getting systems to defend against missiles, while the Air Force will add special utility helicopters and advanced weather radars.
It's all part of making India more self-reliant in defense and keeping the armed forces ready for whatever comes next.