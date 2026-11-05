Defence Ministry may allow Agniveers marriage during 2 year extension
India
Big update for Agniveers: The Defence Ministry is thinking about letting them marry if they sign up for the new two-year service extension.
This comes after a lot of feedback from candidates and families, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, who weren't happy with the current marriage ban during the four-year stint.
Government approves 'Second tour of duty'
The government just approved a "Second Tour of Duty," meaning after four years, 25% of Agniveers can join the regular Armed Forces based on merit.
The other 75% can go for this two-year extension, with higher pay, better benefits, and even seniority perks up for grabs.
Defense officials say positive reviews from the first batch helped shape these new changes.