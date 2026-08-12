Defence Ministry seeks 1,000km ship-launched drones for Indian Navy
The Indian Navy is gearing up to add ship-launched drones that can hit targets up to 1,000km away: think of them as ship-launched loitering munitions designed to handle new threats like those recent drone attacks in the Red Sea.
The Ministry of Defence officially put out the call on August 12, 2026, aiming to give warships long-range firepower while staying safely out of range of adversary shore-based missiles.
Defence Ministry seeks 9-hour GNSS-resilient drones
These drones are built for endurance: they can stay in the air for nine hours and dive at over 200 knots.
They'll deliver pinpoint strikes day or night and function without degradation even when satellite navigation signals are spoofed or denied.
One operator can control up to 10 drones with a modular control console that work on ships or land bases.
Plus, the defense ministry plans to acquire the equipment under the Buy Indian-IDDM or Buy Indian categories to ensure the intellectual property and manufacturing remain domestic, so it's all about boosting homegrown tech for future naval warfare.