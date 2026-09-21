Defence Ministry signs ₹586cr APU deal for T-72, T-90 tanks
India
India's Defence Ministry just signed a ₹586 crore contract with Accurate Industrial Controls Private Limited to supply Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) for the army's T-72 and T-90 tanks.
Signed in Delhi with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh present, this move aims to make our tank fleets more efficient and ready for action.
APUs strengthen tanks, boost India's self-reliance
These APUs will give tanks a backup power source for crucial systems like fire control and gun stabilization, making them more dependable on the battlefield.
The deal also pushes India's Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) goal by boosting homegrown defense tech and getting private companies more involved in building military gear right here in India.