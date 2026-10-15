Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says strength and capability maintain peace

Singh sent a strong message to Pakistan, warning that any future attacks would face even tougher responses, reminding everyone of the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

He also credited Prime Minister Modi's reforms over the past 12 and a half years since 2014 for boosting India's defense capabilities and making the country more self-reliant.

While Singh stressed decisive action against terrorism, he also said, "But our commitment to peace should not be mistaken for our weakness. Strength and capability are also essential to maintain peace. ", underscoring India's preference for peaceful solutions whenever possible.