Defense Minister Rajnath Singh unveils India's 'Raksha' 10-year defense plan
India
India just rolled out Raksha, a big-picture, 10-year plan to boost its defense ties around the world.
Announced by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the strategy is all about building stronger partnerships, supporting peace and stability, and making sure India stays active in shaping global security.
Raksha pillars: partnerships, capacity, exports, maritime
The plan stands on four pillars: strategic partnerships (think teaming up with other countries), capacity building (more joint drills and training with allies), indigenous exports (pushing Make-in-India to turn India into a defense manufacturing hub), and maritime security (keeping the Indian Ocean safe).
Top military leaders were at the launch, signaling how seriously India is taking its role as a global player.