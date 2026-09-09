Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visits Colombo, signs 3 defense agreements
India and Sri Lanka have taken a big step in their friendship by signing three new defense agreements.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Colombo (the first visit like this in nearly four decades) to seal deals on upgrading Sri Lanka's L70 gun systems, boosting ties between their National Defense Colleges, and connecting their cadet corps.
Rajnath Singh, President Dissanayake discuss security
Singh also met with President Dissanayake to talk about keeping the region safe, fighting drug trafficking in the Indian Ocean, and helping Sri Lankan fishermen from the fisheries dispute.
They even virtually opened three new bridges built with India's help to reconnect areas hit by Cyclone Ditwah.
Singh highlighted how these moves show India's "Neighbourhood First" approach and ongoing support for Sri Lanka during tough times.