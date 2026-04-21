Defense Ministry signs ₹975cr trawl contract for T-72, T-90 India Apr 21, 2026

India's Defense Ministry just signed a ₹975 crore deal with BEML and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited to get new TRAWL Assemblies for its T-72 and T-90 tanks.

Developed by DRDO, these devices will help the Army safely clear paths through minefields, a big step up for battlefield safety.

The official signing happened in New Delhi today.