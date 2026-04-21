Defense Ministry signs ₹975cr trawl contract for T-72, T-90
India
India's Defense Ministry just signed a ₹975 crore deal with BEML and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited to get new TRAWL Assemblies for its T-72 and T-90 tanks.
Developed by DRDO, these devices will help the Army safely clear paths through minefields, a big step up for battlefield safety.
The official signing happened in New Delhi today.
Deal supports Aatmanirbhar Bharat MSMEs
This move is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push to support Indian-made tech.
By involving MSMEs in making components, the project is set to create new jobs and boost local industry, so it's not just about defense, but also about giving a lift to homegrown businesses and skills.