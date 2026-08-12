Deforestation on Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh hills worsened Assam floods

Experts say restoring forests upstream is key to preventing future floods.

Professor Arup Kumar Sarma, the hydrologist at IIT Guwahati, suggests using Ecological Management Practices (EMPs), such as planting strategic vegetation and harvesting rainwater, to help hills soak up more water.

A pilot project near Guwahati already saw a dried-up well come back to life thanks to these methods.

But for real change, Assam and its neighbors need to work together and adopt sustainable land use before the next disaster hits.