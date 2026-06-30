Dehlon Ludhiana restaurant family attacked after confronting harassing men

Family suspects rival illegal liquor shop

The family thinks the attack might be linked to a business rivalry with a nearby illegal liquor shop. One sibling said they have been harassing them for a long time.

The attackers also stole 50,000 rupees from the cash counter and broke CCTV cameras.

Police have filed charges against 10 to 12 unidentified men for rioting and harassment, and are now working to track them down.