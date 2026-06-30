Dehlon Ludhiana restaurant family attacked after confronting harassing men
India
A family running a small restaurant in Dehlon, Ludhiana, was attacked late Sunday night after they kept calling out a group of men for harassing them near their eatery.
According to the siblings, both in their 20s, about 12 men stormed in with bricks and bottles, damaged furniture, and assaulted their father.
Family suspects rival illegal liquor shop
The family thinks the attack might be linked to a business rivalry with a nearby illegal liquor shop. One sibling said they have been harassing them for a long time.
The attackers also stole 50,000 rupees from the cash counter and broke CCTV cameras.
Police have filed charges against 10 to 12 unidentified men for rioting and harassment, and are now working to track them down.